All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 3010 Stafford Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
3010 Stafford Street
Last updated September 24 2019 at 11:09 PM

3010 Stafford Street

3010 Stafford Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Arts District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3010 Stafford Street, Irving, TX 75062
Arts District

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful fully remodeled single story home. New stainless appliances , flooring, paint. Updated bathrooms. New windows. New AC. New sod and sprinkler system. Walking distance to Lee Elementary school. Close to Las Colinas

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3010 Stafford Street have any available units?
3010 Stafford Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 3010 Stafford Street have?
Some of 3010 Stafford Street's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3010 Stafford Street currently offering any rent specials?
3010 Stafford Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3010 Stafford Street pet-friendly?
No, 3010 Stafford Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 3010 Stafford Street offer parking?
No, 3010 Stafford Street does not offer parking.
Does 3010 Stafford Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3010 Stafford Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3010 Stafford Street have a pool?
No, 3010 Stafford Street does not have a pool.
Does 3010 Stafford Street have accessible units?
No, 3010 Stafford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3010 Stafford Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3010 Stafford Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Brandt
3950 North Story Road
Irving, TX 75038
Gables Water Street
5270 N O'Connor Blvd
Irving, TX 75039
The Station at MacArthur
1100 Hidden Rdg
Irving, TX 75038
Montoro Apartments
3701 W Pioneer Dr
Irving, TX 75061
The Crossings on Walnut Hill
2615 W Walnut Hill Ln
Irving, TX 75038
Jefferson Eastshore
1100 Lake Carolyn Parkway
Irving, TX 75039
Trails of Towne Lake
1147 Esters Rd
Irving, TX 75061
The Cayman Las Colinas
1071 Lake Carolyn Parkway
Irving, TX 75039

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas