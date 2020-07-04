3010 Stafford Street, Irving, TX 75062 Arts District
Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
Beautiful fully remodeled single story home. New stainless appliances , flooring, paint. Updated bathrooms. New windows. New AC. New sod and sprinkler system. Walking distance to Lee Elementary school. Close to Las Colinas
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
