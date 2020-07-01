All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 2804 Condor Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
2804 Condor Drive
Last updated September 17 2019 at 2:55 AM

2804 Condor Drive

2804 Condor Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2804 Condor Drive, Irving, TX 75060

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Looking for a home with new carpets? Move in ready and clean? All of the above? Well this home has it all! Sunk in living room makes for a cozy spot for watching TV. Fireplace is decorative use only not but still makes the living room feel cozy and warm. Sliding glass door leads to beautiful backyard with lovely oak tree providing glorious shade from the Texas sun. Kitchen has been updated and painted nice, clean, bright white! Great size master with plenty of closet space. Bathrooms are updated, dark wooden cabinets below sinks create a modern feel without covering up all the wonderful charm this one of a kind home has to offer. Schedule a tour today and apply online tonight before it's too late!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2804 Condor Drive have any available units?
2804 Condor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2804 Condor Drive have?
Some of 2804 Condor Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2804 Condor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2804 Condor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2804 Condor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2804 Condor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 2804 Condor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2804 Condor Drive offers parking.
Does 2804 Condor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2804 Condor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2804 Condor Drive have a pool?
No, 2804 Condor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2804 Condor Drive have accessible units?
No, 2804 Condor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2804 Condor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2804 Condor Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Cimarron
101 Cimarron Trl
Irving, TX 75063
AMLI Campion Trail
777 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Promenade Valley Creek
4608 W Northgate Dr
Irving, TX 75062
Calloway at Las Colinas
7300 Parkridge Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
AMLI Las Colinas
1050 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
AMLI at Escena
6401 Escena Blvd
Irving, TX 75039
Colinas Pointe
4300 Rainier St
Irving, TX 75062
Silverton
3413 Country Club Dr W
Irving, TX 75038

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas