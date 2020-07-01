2804 Condor Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Looking for a home with new carpets? Move in ready and clean? All of the above? Well this home has it all! Sunk in living room makes for a cozy spot for watching TV. Fireplace is decorative use only not but still makes the living room feel cozy and warm. Sliding glass door leads to beautiful backyard with lovely oak tree providing glorious shade from the Texas sun. Kitchen has been updated and painted nice, clean, bright white! Great size master with plenty of closet space. Bathrooms are updated, dark wooden cabinets below sinks create a modern feel without covering up all the wonderful charm this one of a kind home has to offer. Schedule a tour today and apply online tonight before it's too late!