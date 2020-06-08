All apartments in Irving
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:14 PM

2619 Corbeau Drive

2619 Corbeau Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2619 Corbeau Drive, Irving, TX 75038
Lakeside Landing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location! Location! Location! Townhome with great access to highways, 161,114,635 &183. Luxury 2 Story Townhome in Las Colinas with Great Open Floor Plan & Lots of Natural Light. Loaded with Granite Countertops, new SS refrigerator & microwave, Wood Flooring, Ceramic Tile, Fireplace,Crown Molding,Gas Cooktop,Iron Staircase,upgraded patio. Each BR has its full bath room; both Bed w large closets, garden tub with separate shower. Paint has been refreshed. Landlord pays front landscape & HOA dues. Excellent location for executive living close to DFW not far from Love field Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2619 Corbeau Drive have any available units?
2619 Corbeau Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2619 Corbeau Drive have?
Some of 2619 Corbeau Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2619 Corbeau Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2619 Corbeau Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2619 Corbeau Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2619 Corbeau Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 2619 Corbeau Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2619 Corbeau Drive offers parking.
Does 2619 Corbeau Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2619 Corbeau Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2619 Corbeau Drive have a pool?
No, 2619 Corbeau Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2619 Corbeau Drive have accessible units?
No, 2619 Corbeau Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2619 Corbeau Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2619 Corbeau Drive has units with dishwashers.

