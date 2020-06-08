2619 Corbeau Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Location! Location! Location! Townhome with great access to highways, 161,114,635 &183. Luxury 2 Story Townhome in Las Colinas with Great Open Floor Plan & Lots of Natural Light. Loaded with Granite Countertops, new SS refrigerator & microwave, Wood Flooring, Ceramic Tile, Fireplace,Crown Molding,Gas Cooktop,Iron Staircase,upgraded patio. Each BR has its full bath room; both Bed w large closets, garden tub with separate shower. Paint has been refreshed. Landlord pays front landscape & HOA dues. Excellent location for executive living close to DFW not far from Love field Airport.