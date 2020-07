Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

THIS BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED HOME IS NOW ON THE MARKET FOR LEASE!!!! IT OFFERS NEW PAINT, NEW LAMINATE FLOORING, NEW APPLIANCES, A WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE, AND PLENTY OF NATURAL LIGHT! THIS HOME WILL NOT DISAPPOINT! THE OPEN LIVING AREAS ARE A PLUS! THE LARGE BACKYARD WOULD BE AWESOME FOR ENTERTAINING WITH A NEW PATIO!