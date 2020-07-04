215 Skystone Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Upscale, Urban and Modern Contemporary Home Built by Prestigious Darling Homes in 2017. Located in the Heart of Las Colinas and Close to Everything; The Toyota Music Hall, The Convention Center; The Las Colinas Urban Center all are Just Around the Corner. This Private & Gated Community Has a Community Park and is UPSCALE URBAN LIVING AT IT’S FINEST. This Home Features Hardwood Floors, Stainless Appliances, Upgrade Granite Counters, 12 x 24 Ceramic Floors and Class Throughout. There are Two Living Areas with a Open Floor Plan, a Private Balcony off the Master Bedroom, a Private Patio on the Ground Floor and Charm at Every Turn. Don’t Miss This Stylish Gem. Note - Includes Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer.