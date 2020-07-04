All apartments in Irving
215 Skystone Drive
215 Skystone Drive

215 Skystone Dr · No Longer Available
Location

215 Skystone Dr, Irving, TX 75038

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Upscale, Urban and Modern Contemporary Home Built by Prestigious Darling Homes in 2017. Located in the Heart of Las Colinas and Close to Everything; The Toyota Music Hall, The Convention Center; The Las Colinas Urban Center all are Just Around the Corner. This Private & Gated Community Has a Community Park and is UPSCALE URBAN LIVING AT IT’S FINEST. This Home Features Hardwood Floors, Stainless Appliances, Upgrade Granite Counters, 12 x 24 Ceramic Floors and Class Throughout. There are Two Living Areas with a Open Floor Plan, a Private Balcony off the Master Bedroom, a Private Patio on the Ground Floor and Charm at Every Turn. Don’t Miss This Stylish Gem. Note - Includes Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 Skystone Drive have any available units?
215 Skystone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 215 Skystone Drive have?
Some of 215 Skystone Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 Skystone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
215 Skystone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Skystone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 215 Skystone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 215 Skystone Drive offer parking?
No, 215 Skystone Drive does not offer parking.
Does 215 Skystone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 215 Skystone Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Skystone Drive have a pool?
No, 215 Skystone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 215 Skystone Drive have accessible units?
No, 215 Skystone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Skystone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 215 Skystone Drive has units with dishwashers.

