2108 W Shady Grove Road
Last updated March 17 2020 at 10:23 PM

2108 W Shady Grove Road

2108 West Shady Grove Road · No Longer Available
Location

2108 West Shady Grove Road, Irving, TX 75060

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice home with a warm welcoming invite. This home offers a huge open living space with beautiful brick fireplace, two full bath, three good size bedrooms and an attached two car garage. Kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space, double oven and nice glass cook-top. Wood vinyl flooring in living and dining. Ceramic tile in kitchen and bathrooms. New carpets in all bedrooms. Quick access to 360 and 183. If you travel a lot for business or pleasure it is just 9.9 miles from DFW International Airport. NO PETS PLEASE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2108 W Shady Grove Road have any available units?
2108 W Shady Grove Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2108 W Shady Grove Road have?
Some of 2108 W Shady Grove Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2108 W Shady Grove Road currently offering any rent specials?
2108 W Shady Grove Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2108 W Shady Grove Road pet-friendly?
No, 2108 W Shady Grove Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 2108 W Shady Grove Road offer parking?
Yes, 2108 W Shady Grove Road offers parking.
Does 2108 W Shady Grove Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2108 W Shady Grove Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2108 W Shady Grove Road have a pool?
No, 2108 W Shady Grove Road does not have a pool.
Does 2108 W Shady Grove Road have accessible units?
No, 2108 W Shady Grove Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2108 W Shady Grove Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2108 W Shady Grove Road has units with dishwashers.

