2108 W Shady Grove Road

Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities parking garage

Nice home with a warm welcoming invite. This home offers a huge open living space with beautiful brick fireplace, two full bath, three good size bedrooms and an attached two car garage. Kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space, double oven and nice glass cook-top. Wood vinyl flooring in living and dining. Ceramic tile in kitchen and bathrooms. New carpets in all bedrooms. Quick access to 360 and 183. If you travel a lot for business or pleasure it is just 9.9 miles from DFW International Airport. NO PETS PLEASE