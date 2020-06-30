All apartments in Irving
Last updated April 6 2020 at 9:57 PM

2016 Livingston Road

2016 Livingston Rd · No Longer Available
Location

2016 Livingston Rd, Irving, TX 75061

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Almost new Meritage home across the street from UTD in Las Colinas available for executive lease. Incredibly functional floor plan with hard wood floors, quartz counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Great backyard with wood privacy fence, covered patio, and slight views of downtown...perfect for entertaining. Gorgeous finish out with all the bells and whistles. Complete energy package with spray foam insulation keeps your utility bills low. Front and back yard lawn maintenance included in the monthly rent also! Perfect place to call home. Come visit today! Pets on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2016 Livingston Road have any available units?
2016 Livingston Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2016 Livingston Road have?
Some of 2016 Livingston Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2016 Livingston Road currently offering any rent specials?
2016 Livingston Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2016 Livingston Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2016 Livingston Road is pet friendly.
Does 2016 Livingston Road offer parking?
Yes, 2016 Livingston Road offers parking.
Does 2016 Livingston Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2016 Livingston Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2016 Livingston Road have a pool?
No, 2016 Livingston Road does not have a pool.
Does 2016 Livingston Road have accessible units?
No, 2016 Livingston Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2016 Livingston Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2016 Livingston Road has units with dishwashers.

