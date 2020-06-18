All apartments in Irving
2014 Winthrop Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2014 Winthrop Street

2014 Winthrop Street · No Longer Available
Location

2014 Winthrop Street, Irving, TX 75061
Plymouth Park

Amenities

garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Super Cute Home with a Nice Sized Fenced Back Yard and 3 Nice Sized Bedrooms and 1.5 Bathrooms. Located Just 10 Minutes from DFW Airport and right off the Freeway in a Quiet Subdivision. The Home has been freshly Painted with all new Carpet and Vinyl Tile Floors. The Home is very Clean and Ready for New Tenants to Call it Home for Years to Come. The Home is Close to Shopping and Places to Eat Out. The Full Size 2 Car Garage with an Opener is Perfect for 2 Cars or Storing your Valuables. The Back yard has a Chain Link Fence and lots of Flowers and plants. Easy to Show. Please submit a TAR Lease Application with a Paystub and a Driver's License copy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2014 Winthrop Street have any available units?
2014 Winthrop Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
Is 2014 Winthrop Street currently offering any rent specials?
2014 Winthrop Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2014 Winthrop Street pet-friendly?
No, 2014 Winthrop Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 2014 Winthrop Street offer parking?
Yes, 2014 Winthrop Street offers parking.
Does 2014 Winthrop Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2014 Winthrop Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2014 Winthrop Street have a pool?
No, 2014 Winthrop Street does not have a pool.
Does 2014 Winthrop Street have accessible units?
No, 2014 Winthrop Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2014 Winthrop Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2014 Winthrop Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2014 Winthrop Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2014 Winthrop Street does not have units with air conditioning.

