2014 Winthrop Street

Super Cute Home with a Nice Sized Fenced Back Yard and 3 Nice Sized Bedrooms and 1.5 Bathrooms. Located Just 10 Minutes from DFW Airport and right off the Freeway in a Quiet Subdivision. The Home has been freshly Painted with all new Carpet and Vinyl Tile Floors. The Home is very Clean and Ready for New Tenants to Call it Home for Years to Come. The Home is Close to Shopping and Places to Eat Out. The Full Size 2 Car Garage with an Opener is Perfect for 2 Cars or Storing your Valuables. The Back yard has a Chain Link Fence and lots of Flowers and plants. Easy to Show. Please submit a TAR Lease Application with a Paystub and a Driver's License copy.