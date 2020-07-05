1955 Loma Linda Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage guest suite

BEAUTIFUL & spacious townhome for LEASE -Location, quality & charm, this meticulously maintained townhome has it all! First floor features large living area with an area for your desk, full guest suite plus patio space. Dual staircase leads to second floor. Spacious dining area, freshly painted living room & open concept kitchen. Enjoy the upgraded, oversized kitchen island, quartz countertops, and oak cabinets. Just beyond the wall of windows leads to your private balcony. Master Suite has walk­in closet, dual sinks & walk­in shower. Walking distance to dining, shopping, movies & a short drive to DFW Airport. Refrigerator and washer dryer available at $100 extra per month. Landlord to pay HOA