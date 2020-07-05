All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 1955 Loma Linda Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
1955 Loma Linda Drive
Last updated April 28 2020 at 12:34 AM

1955 Loma Linda Drive

1955 Loma Linda Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1955 Loma Linda Drive, Irving, TX 75063

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
BEAUTIFUL & spacious townhome for LEASE -Location, quality & charm, this meticulously maintained townhome has it all! First floor features large living area with an area for your desk, full guest suite plus patio space. Dual staircase leads to second floor. Spacious dining area, freshly painted living room & open concept kitchen. Enjoy the upgraded, oversized kitchen island, quartz countertops, and oak cabinets. Just beyond the wall of windows leads to your private balcony. Master Suite has walk­in closet, dual sinks & walk­in shower. Walking distance to dining, shopping, movies & a short drive to DFW Airport. Refrigerator and washer dryer available at $100 extra per month. Landlord to pay HOA

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1955 Loma Linda Drive have any available units?
1955 Loma Linda Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1955 Loma Linda Drive have?
Some of 1955 Loma Linda Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1955 Loma Linda Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1955 Loma Linda Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1955 Loma Linda Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1955 Loma Linda Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1955 Loma Linda Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1955 Loma Linda Drive offers parking.
Does 1955 Loma Linda Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1955 Loma Linda Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1955 Loma Linda Drive have a pool?
No, 1955 Loma Linda Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1955 Loma Linda Drive have accessible units?
No, 1955 Loma Linda Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1955 Loma Linda Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1955 Loma Linda Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Brandt
3950 North Story Road
Irving, TX 75038
Creekwood
4208 W Pioneer Dr
Irving, TX 75061
Las Colinas Heights Apartment Homes
3701 N O'Connor Rd
Irving, TX 75062
Calloway at Las Colinas
7300 Parkridge Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
The Colony
3321 Coker St
Irving, TX 75062
Promenade at Valley Ridge
3700 Valley View Ln
Irving, TX 75062
Trails of Towne Lake
1147 Esters Rd
Irving, TX 75061
Allura
6445 Love Dr
Irving, TX 75039

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas