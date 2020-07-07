1719 E Grauwyler Rd # 135

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1725 E Grauwyler Rd #135. Beautiful 2bedroom 2.5 bath 1,341 Sq Ft Condo. This Condo has been completely updated throughout. There are granite countertops, hardwood floors throughout. Fresh paint and updated fixtures. It is in a great central location with easy access to highways, shopping, restaurants, and DFW Airport. HOA dues cover water, city sewer and trash, insurance, and maintains building exterior, grounds, and pool. Private patio area with direct access to pool courtyard.A MUST SEE!!