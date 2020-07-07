All apartments in Irving
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1719 E Grauwyler Rd # 135

1719 E Grauwyler Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1719 E Grauwyler Rd, Irving, TX 75061

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1725 E Grauwyler Rd #135. Beautiful 2bedroom 2.5 bath 1,341 Sq Ft Condo. This Condo has been completely updated throughout. There are granite countertops, hardwood floors throughout. Fresh paint and updated fixtures. It is in a great central location with easy access to highways, shopping, restaurants, and DFW Airport. HOA dues cover water, city sewer and trash, insurance, and maintains building exterior, grounds, and pool. Private patio area with direct access to pool courtyard.A MUST SEE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1719 E Grauwyler Rd # 135 have any available units?
1719 E Grauwyler Rd # 135 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1719 E Grauwyler Rd # 135 have?
Some of 1719 E Grauwyler Rd # 135's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1719 E Grauwyler Rd # 135 currently offering any rent specials?
1719 E Grauwyler Rd # 135 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1719 E Grauwyler Rd # 135 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1719 E Grauwyler Rd # 135 is pet friendly.
Does 1719 E Grauwyler Rd # 135 offer parking?
Yes, 1719 E Grauwyler Rd # 135 offers parking.
Does 1719 E Grauwyler Rd # 135 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1719 E Grauwyler Rd # 135 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1719 E Grauwyler Rd # 135 have a pool?
Yes, 1719 E Grauwyler Rd # 135 has a pool.
Does 1719 E Grauwyler Rd # 135 have accessible units?
No, 1719 E Grauwyler Rd # 135 does not have accessible units.
Does 1719 E Grauwyler Rd # 135 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1719 E Grauwyler Rd # 135 has units with dishwashers.

