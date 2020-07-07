All apartments in Irving
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1620 Brentwood Drive

1620 Brentwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1620 Brentwood Drive, Irving, TX 75061
Beverly Oaks Condominiums

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
1251 SQ FT Great CLEAN CORNER UNIT 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome, Both bedrooms are upstairs with their own bathrooms!!, There is a half bath downstairs for guests with a full size waher and dryer connections, The HOA takes care of all landscaping, This property also has a 2 car garage with garage door openers and a spacious fenced in back yard. www.frontlineproperty.com
To view the home keep following the Rently.com ad.
If you like the home and would like to apply please go to www.frontlineproperty.com and follow all application instructions!
I look forward to working with you.
Kelly Lawless
Frontline Property Management
0600525
817-288-5559
www.frontlineproperty.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1620 Brentwood Drive have any available units?
1620 Brentwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
Is 1620 Brentwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1620 Brentwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1620 Brentwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1620 Brentwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1620 Brentwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1620 Brentwood Drive offers parking.
Does 1620 Brentwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1620 Brentwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1620 Brentwood Drive have a pool?
No, 1620 Brentwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1620 Brentwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1620 Brentwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1620 Brentwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1620 Brentwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1620 Brentwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1620 Brentwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

