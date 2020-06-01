All apartments in Irving
Irving, TX
1531 Biltmore Lane
Last updated May 1 2020 at 5:25 AM

1531 Biltmore Lane

1531 Biltmore Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1531 Biltmore Lane, Irving, TX 75063

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Convenient to LBJ and GW Bush, this stylish town home at Hunters Ridge in Irving offers city convenience and suburban ambiance. You'll like the nearby shopping and restaurants, and you'll love coming home to over 2,200 SF of bright, airy living space with back yard access to a neighborhood common. Two of the bedrooms have walk-in closets and en suites with dual sinks and separate showers, and the 3rd is close to another full bath. The heart of the home is an open plan with living and dining rooms and a well-appointed kitchen. Vaulted ceilings and hardwood floors create eye-catching architectural interest. If you're looking for both comfort and convenience, this could be the home for you! Landlord pays HOA!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1531 Biltmore Lane have any available units?
1531 Biltmore Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1531 Biltmore Lane have?
Some of 1531 Biltmore Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1531 Biltmore Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1531 Biltmore Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1531 Biltmore Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1531 Biltmore Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1531 Biltmore Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1531 Biltmore Lane offers parking.
Does 1531 Biltmore Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1531 Biltmore Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1531 Biltmore Lane have a pool?
No, 1531 Biltmore Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1531 Biltmore Lane have accessible units?
No, 1531 Biltmore Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1531 Biltmore Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1531 Biltmore Lane has units with dishwashers.

