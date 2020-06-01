1531 Biltmore Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Convenient to LBJ and GW Bush, this stylish town home at Hunters Ridge in Irving offers city convenience and suburban ambiance. You'll like the nearby shopping and restaurants, and you'll love coming home to over 2,200 SF of bright, airy living space with back yard access to a neighborhood common. Two of the bedrooms have walk-in closets and en suites with dual sinks and separate showers, and the 3rd is close to another full bath. The heart of the home is an open plan with living and dining rooms and a well-appointed kitchen. Vaulted ceilings and hardwood floors create eye-catching architectural interest. If you're looking for both comfort and convenience, this could be the home for you! Landlord pays HOA!!