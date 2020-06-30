All apartments in Irving
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1520 Camino Lago

1520 Camino Lago · No Longer Available
Location

1520 Camino Lago, Irving, TX 75039

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Upscale La Villita living on this over sized corner lot. Luxury home with the finest amenities and quality of design. The many custom features include heavy iron entry door, gas lamp lights, French doors, wood shutters, extensive hand scrapped hard oak floors downstairs and up. Fully loaded media room and additional game room upstairs. This home has it all with Gas cook top, high end granite and cabinetry, tankless hot water system. Just a short walk to exemplary La Villita elementary, 90 acre Lago de Claire lake, the Campion hike and bike trails. Energy Star energy efficient. Best location in DFW, close to both airports.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1520 Camino Lago have any available units?
1520 Camino Lago doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1520 Camino Lago have?
Some of 1520 Camino Lago's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1520 Camino Lago currently offering any rent specials?
1520 Camino Lago is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1520 Camino Lago pet-friendly?
No, 1520 Camino Lago is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1520 Camino Lago offer parking?
Yes, 1520 Camino Lago offers parking.
Does 1520 Camino Lago have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1520 Camino Lago does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1520 Camino Lago have a pool?
No, 1520 Camino Lago does not have a pool.
Does 1520 Camino Lago have accessible units?
No, 1520 Camino Lago does not have accessible units.
Does 1520 Camino Lago have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1520 Camino Lago has units with dishwashers.

