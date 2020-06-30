1520 Camino Lago

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Upscale La Villita living on this over sized corner lot. Luxury home with the finest amenities and quality of design. The many custom features include heavy iron entry door, gas lamp lights, French doors, wood shutters, extensive hand scrapped hard oak floors downstairs and up. Fully loaded media room and additional game room upstairs. This home has it all with Gas cook top, high end granite and cabinetry, tankless hot water system. Just a short walk to exemplary La Villita elementary, 90 acre Lago de Claire lake, the Campion hike and bike trails. Energy Star energy efficient. Best location in DFW, close to both airports.