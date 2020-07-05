1440 Chase Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

BEAUTIFUL 3 level townhome-condo located in the heart of Las Colinas nearby Hackberry Creek Golf Course & Country Club! Access to community pool. Close to walk jog trails & upscale shopping & dining. 3 level flexible open floorplan features 3 bedrooms w- 2 master bedrooms on 3rd level each w- their own full bathroom. 1st level has a bedroom & bathroom w- access to exterior & access to garage. Mid level features open floorplan w- kitchen, dining & living open. Kitchen features solid countertops like Silestone or Corian & large kitchen island. Plenty of beautiful cabinetry w- tall uppers.