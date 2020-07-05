All apartments in Irving
1440 Chase Lane
1440 Chase Lane

1440 Chase Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1440 Chase Lane, Irving, TX 75063

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
BEAUTIFUL 3 level townhome-condo located in the heart of Las Colinas nearby Hackberry Creek Golf Course & Country Club! Access to community pool. Close to walk jog trails & upscale shopping & dining. 3 level flexible open floorplan features 3 bedrooms w- 2 master bedrooms on 3rd level each w- their own full bathroom. 1st level has a bedroom & bathroom w- access to exterior & access to garage. Mid level features open floorplan w- kitchen, dining & living open. Kitchen features solid countertops like Silestone or Corian & large kitchen island. Plenty of beautiful cabinetry w- tall uppers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1440 Chase Lane have any available units?
1440 Chase Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1440 Chase Lane have?
Some of 1440 Chase Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1440 Chase Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1440 Chase Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1440 Chase Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1440 Chase Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1440 Chase Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1440 Chase Lane offers parking.
Does 1440 Chase Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1440 Chase Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1440 Chase Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1440 Chase Lane has a pool.
Does 1440 Chase Lane have accessible units?
No, 1440 Chase Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1440 Chase Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1440 Chase Lane has units with dishwashers.

