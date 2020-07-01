All apartments in Irving
Last updated November 12 2019 at 5:57 AM

1420 Shelby Court

1420 Shelby Court · No Longer Available
Location

1420 Shelby Court, Irving, TX 75061

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Great layout! Nice big and open living room, dinning room and kitchen with gorgeous granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Great little eat in kitchen or breakfast nook with beautiful bay window overlooking the yard. Covered patio and plenty of grass. Master bedroom features a big master bath with dual sinks and separate shower and soaker tub. Guest bedrooms are not too big, not too small, but just right! Schedule a tour today and apply online tonight. You must see this Goldilocks home that is just right for you before it is gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1420 Shelby Court have any available units?
1420 Shelby Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1420 Shelby Court have?
Some of 1420 Shelby Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1420 Shelby Court currently offering any rent specials?
1420 Shelby Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 Shelby Court pet-friendly?
No, 1420 Shelby Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1420 Shelby Court offer parking?
No, 1420 Shelby Court does not offer parking.
Does 1420 Shelby Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1420 Shelby Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 Shelby Court have a pool?
No, 1420 Shelby Court does not have a pool.
Does 1420 Shelby Court have accessible units?
No, 1420 Shelby Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 Shelby Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1420 Shelby Court has units with dishwashers.

