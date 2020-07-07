All apartments in Irving
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

Location

1408 Darr Street, Irving, TX 75061
Irving Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Two story townhouse style, full washer & dryer connections, ceiling fan, fireplace, Water to be billed at a fixed $65 per month. Application fee is $50 per person over the age of 18 to be in certified funds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1408 Darr Street have any available units?
1408 Darr Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1408 Darr Street have?
Some of 1408 Darr Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1408 Darr Street currently offering any rent specials?
1408 Darr Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1408 Darr Street pet-friendly?
No, 1408 Darr Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1408 Darr Street offer parking?
No, 1408 Darr Street does not offer parking.
Does 1408 Darr Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1408 Darr Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1408 Darr Street have a pool?
No, 1408 Darr Street does not have a pool.
Does 1408 Darr Street have accessible units?
No, 1408 Darr Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1408 Darr Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1408 Darr Street has units with dishwashers.

