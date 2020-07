Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Great 3 story townhome conveniently located in Las Colinas near the DFW airport & downtown Dallas. Plenty of upgrades including granite counter tops, upgraded stainless appliances and cabinets , upgraded carpet, double sided fireplace. 3 bedrooms all on the 3rd floor, kitchen, and living on the 2nd, game room on the 1st floor . Fridge included.Wooden flooring in all living areas.Blinds throughout the house . Near the community pool.