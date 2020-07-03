All apartments in Irving
1303 Valley Vista Drive
Last updated September 27 2019 at 10:31 AM

1303 Valley Vista Drive

1303 Valley Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1303 Valley Vista Drive, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Two-story, Four Bedroom,3.5 bath house in Valley Ranch,Coppell ISD, with convenient school bus stop location. Many upgrades QUARTZ counter tops, Kitchen back-splash, stainless steel appliance, hardwood floors entire first floor. Open floor plan with high ceiling, large family room with gas fireplace. Backyard open to green belt with built in Grill and sink. 5 minutes to community Park. Minutes from I-35E, LBJ Frwy & Pres. George Bush Turnpike. First Floor: Study with French doors,Formal Dining,Kitchen,Family room,Master bedroom and bath with walk in closet . Second floor: Large game room,media room,bedroom with attached bathroom & 2 bedrooms jack and Jill.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1303 Valley Vista Drive have any available units?
1303 Valley Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1303 Valley Vista Drive have?
Some of 1303 Valley Vista Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1303 Valley Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1303 Valley Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1303 Valley Vista Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1303 Valley Vista Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1303 Valley Vista Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1303 Valley Vista Drive offers parking.
Does 1303 Valley Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1303 Valley Vista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1303 Valley Vista Drive have a pool?
No, 1303 Valley Vista Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1303 Valley Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 1303 Valley Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1303 Valley Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1303 Valley Vista Drive has units with dishwashers.

