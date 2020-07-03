1303 Valley Vista Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking bbq/grill garage media room

Two-story, Four Bedroom,3.5 bath house in Valley Ranch,Coppell ISD, with convenient school bus stop location. Many upgrades QUARTZ counter tops, Kitchen back-splash, stainless steel appliance, hardwood floors entire first floor. Open floor plan with high ceiling, large family room with gas fireplace. Backyard open to green belt with built in Grill and sink. 5 minutes to community Park. Minutes from I-35E, LBJ Frwy & Pres. George Bush Turnpike. First Floor: Study with French doors,Formal Dining,Kitchen,Family room,Master bedroom and bath with walk in closet . Second floor: Large game room,media room,bedroom with attached bathroom & 2 bedrooms jack and Jill.