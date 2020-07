Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

New Floors and Full House Pics Coming! Impeccable home with pride of ownership shows throughout. 4 Bedrooms, 2 baths, beautifully updated with wood floors everywhere, granite in all baths & kitchen, lovely backyard with lots of privacy. Spacious master suite is separate from secondary bedrooms & has space for sitting area. Newly upgraded appliances. Close to Shopping centers and Highways.