Whisperwood Condos

Amenities
Spacious 1 bedroom Condo Spring Branch - Property Id: 164434
680 Sq. Ft. Condo located in a quiet, privately-owned, well-maintained neighborhood in the heart of Spring Branch. The property is animal friendly & just a few of the amenities include: 1 reserved covered parking space, access to a Jr. Olympic sized swimming pool & tennis courts. This unit is upgraded with new stainless refrigerator and granite counter tops.
