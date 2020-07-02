Whisperwood Condos

Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Spacious 1 bedroom Condo Spring Branch - Property Id: 164434



680 Sq. Ft. Condo located in a quiet, privately-owned, well-maintained neighborhood in the heart of Spring Branch. The property is animal friendly & just a few of the amenities include: 1 reserved covered parking space, access to a Jr. Olympic sized swimming pool & tennis courts. This unit is upgraded with new stainless refrigerator and granite counter tops.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/164434p

Property Id 164434



(RLNE5202441)