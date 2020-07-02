All apartments in Houston
Houston, TX
Whisperwood Condos
Last updated November 6 2019 at 5:13 AM

Whisperwood Condos

8801 Hammerly Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

8801 Hammerly Boulevard, Houston, TX 77080
Spring Branch Central

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Spacious 1 bedroom Condo Spring Branch - Property Id: 164434

680 Sq. Ft. Condo located in a quiet, privately-owned, well-maintained neighborhood in the heart of Spring Branch. The property is animal friendly & just a few of the amenities include: 1 reserved covered parking space, access to a Jr. Olympic sized swimming pool & tennis courts. This unit is upgraded with new stainless refrigerator and granite counter tops.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/164434p
Property Id 164434

(RLNE5202441)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Whisperwood Condos have any available units?
Whisperwood Condos doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Whisperwood Condos have?
Some of Whisperwood Condos's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Whisperwood Condos currently offering any rent specials?
Whisperwood Condos is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Whisperwood Condos pet-friendly?
Yes, Whisperwood Condos is pet friendly.
Does Whisperwood Condos offer parking?
Yes, Whisperwood Condos offers parking.
Does Whisperwood Condos have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Whisperwood Condos offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Whisperwood Condos have a pool?
Yes, Whisperwood Condos has a pool.
Does Whisperwood Condos have accessible units?
No, Whisperwood Condos does not have accessible units.
Does Whisperwood Condos have units with dishwashers?
No, Whisperwood Condos does not have units with dishwashers.

