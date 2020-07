Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport fire pit 24hr gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage accessible business center cc payments clubhouse e-payments game room media room smoke-free community

Welcome Home to Weston at Copperfield, a sought after suburb located in NW Houston, Texas. Your pet friendly apartment offers newly renovated one, two and three bedroom floorplans in a Copperfield neighborhood characterized by its Southern charm. Our newly renovated apartments feature open living areas with full size washer and dryers, quartz style countertops, modern stainless-steel appliances, hardwood-style floors, plush carpet and garden size tubs. You will also enjoy the additional convenience of oversized closets, a private patio or balcony, detached garages and carports upon preference. Our fully gated commmunity offers a pool with gas grills, spacious fitness center, and fire pit for your enjoyment. Weston at Copperfield is the best place in NW Houston to call your new home.