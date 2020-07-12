Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center dog park 24hr gym pool bbq/grill internet access cats allowed parking on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments online portal package receiving

Our office is OPEN (by appointment only) and we are here for you! Contact us today to schedule a tour or take advantage of our online leasing options including virtual tours and live video chat. *** Welcome to Westmount at Copper Mill in Houston, Texas, where the finest features of community living are waiting to give you the peace of mind that you deserve. Our spacious one and two-bedroom apartment homes are designed to make your ideal lifestyle a reality, with eight unique floor plans that provide everything you need to feel right at home. Comfort and convenience can be found throughout our premier apartment community, with benefits like a tropical-style swimming pool, a fully equipped fitness center, and a dog park for you and your furry loved ones to enjoy. Inside your new apartment, where our renovated interiors have special accents including vaulted ceilings, oversized closets, and charming fireplaces-you'll find everything you need.