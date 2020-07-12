All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:32 AM

Westmount at Copper Mill

15910 Farm To Market 529 · (832) 981-7430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Move in now and save up to $300! You'll also pay only $99 for application and administrative fees!
Location

15910 Farm To Market 529, Houston, TX 77095

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0219 · Avail. Jul 17

$885

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 678 sqft

Unit 0512 · Avail. Jul 15

$890

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 545 sqft

Unit 0316 · Avail. Aug 28

$905

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 678 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0410 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,205

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 907 sqft

Unit 0715 · Avail. now

$1,245

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 965 sqft

Unit 0702 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,260

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 965 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Westmount at Copper Mill.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
dog park
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
Our office is OPEN (by appointment only) and we are here for you! Contact us today to schedule a tour or take advantage of our online leasing options including virtual tours and live video chat. *** Welcome to Westmount at Copper Mill in Houston, Texas, where the finest features of community living are waiting to give you the peace of mind that you deserve. Our spacious one and two-bedroom apartment homes are designed to make your ideal lifestyle a reality, with eight unique floor plans that provide everything you need to feel right at home. Comfort and convenience can be found throughout our premier apartment community, with benefits like a tropical-style swimming pool, a fully equipped fitness center, and a dog park for you and your furry loved ones to enjoy. Inside your new apartment, where our renovated interiors have special accents including vaulted ceilings, oversized closets, and charming fireplaces-you'll find everything you need.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per person
Deposit: $150 for 1 BR; $200 for 2 BR
Move-in Fees: $125 per home
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet
Dogs
restrictions: No aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Parking is first come, first served. Other. Please call our leasing office for complete parking policy information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Westmount at Copper Mill have any available units?
Westmount at Copper Mill has 14 units available starting at $885 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Westmount at Copper Mill have?
Some of Westmount at Copper Mill's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Westmount at Copper Mill currently offering any rent specials?
Westmount at Copper Mill is offering the following rent specials: Move in now and save up to $300! You'll also pay only $99 for application and administrative fees!
Is Westmount at Copper Mill pet-friendly?
Yes, Westmount at Copper Mill is pet friendly.
Does Westmount at Copper Mill offer parking?
Yes, Westmount at Copper Mill offers parking.
Does Westmount at Copper Mill have units with washers and dryers?
No, Westmount at Copper Mill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Westmount at Copper Mill have a pool?
Yes, Westmount at Copper Mill has a pool.
Does Westmount at Copper Mill have accessible units?
No, Westmount at Copper Mill does not have accessible units.
Does Westmount at Copper Mill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Westmount at Copper Mill has units with dishwashers.
