Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard fire pit 24hr gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments key fob access online portal package receiving pool table shuffle board trash valet

The Ridley Apartments is located just north of Interstate 69 and west of the Sam Houston Tollway where residents appreciate an easy commute to Downtown and major Houston employers. We are just one mile from The Galleria, area attractions, several parks, restaurants, grocery, and entertainment. We offer both one and two bedroom floor plans where residents enjoy new upgrades and the coziness of their own fireplace. Our newly redesigned amenities include a cross fit gym, two level clubhouse, four swimming pools, grilling stations, sundeck lounges, and courtyard spaces to relax by the fire pit or share a meal with friends and neighbors. Stop by for a visit to see why The Ridley is the preferred place to live in downtown Houston.