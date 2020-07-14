Amenities

in unit laundry nest technology patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage online portal cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage bocce court car charging coffee bar dog park fire pit game room internet access key fob access nest technology pool table smoke-free community trash valet valet service

Located in Humble ISD and near major employers like Kingwood Medical Center, our community offers a world of opportunity near the heart of the Lake Houston area. Designer features like granite countertops and nine-foot ceilings with crown molding will make you proud to call any of our one, two, and three-bedroom apartments home. Sweat it out in our 24/7 fitness center, or cool off at our resort-style pool. And when you're considering your weekend plans, head over to Atascocita Town Center for some retail therapy or spend some quality time outside and explore all the fishing and golfing options of Lake Houston. No matter what your day looks like, you'll come home to the hospitality and service of a team dedicated to you.