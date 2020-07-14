All apartments in Houston
Find more places like The JaXon.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
The JaXon
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:36 PM

The JaXon

Open Now until 6pm
4855 Magnolia Cove Dr · (281) 533-8468
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Front Line HEROS no upfront fees. Call the leasing office for more details and to verify if you're a qualifying HERO.
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Lake Houston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4855 Magnolia Cove Dr, Houston, TX 77345
Lake Houston

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 267 · Avail. Sep 17

$1,115

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 687 sqft

Unit 255 · Avail. now

$1,115

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 687 sqft

Unit 247 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,115

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 687 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 232 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,340

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 925 sqft

Unit 438 · Avail. now

$1,340

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 925 sqft

Unit 321 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 936 sqft

See 10+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 242 · Avail. now

$1,630

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1259 sqft

Unit 435 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,680

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1278 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The JaXon.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
online portal
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bike storage
bocce court
car charging
coffee bar
dog park
fire pit
game room
internet access
key fob access
nest technology
pool table
smoke-free community
trash valet
valet service
Located in Humble ISD and near major employers like Kingwood Medical Center, our community offers a world of opportunity near the heart of the Lake Houston area. Designer features like granite countertops and nine-foot ceilings with crown molding will make you proud to call any of our one, two, and three-bedroom apartments home. Sweat it out in our 24/7 fitness center, or cool off at our resort-style pool. And when you're considering your weekend plans, head over to Atascocita Town Center for some retail therapy or spend some quality time outside and explore all the fishing and golfing options of Lake Houston. No matter what your day looks like, you'll come home to the hospitality and service of a team dedicated to you.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $100 (1 bedroom), $200 (2 bedroom), $300 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: 75 lb weight limit per pet. Certain aggressive breeds, including mixed breeds, are restricted at all Cortland communities. We do not allow the following aggressive breeds/mixes at our communities, including, but not limited to: Rottweiler, Chow, Presa Canario, Doberman, Akita, Pit Bulls (Also known as American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, or Bull Terrier). Aquarium tanks over 50 gallons are prohibited.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Five story covered parking garage with direct access. Garage lot. Five story covered parking garage with direct access. Surface lot. Five story covered parking garage with direct access. Street. Five story covered parking garage with direct access.
Storage Details: Storage Available

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The JaXon have any available units?
The JaXon has 26 units available starting at $1,115 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does The JaXon have?
Some of The JaXon's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The JaXon currently offering any rent specials?
The JaXon is offering the following rent specials: Front Line HEROS no upfront fees. Call the leasing office for more details and to verify if you're a qualifying HERO.
Is The JaXon pet-friendly?
Yes, The JaXon is pet friendly.
Does The JaXon offer parking?
Yes, The JaXon offers parking.
Does The JaXon have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The JaXon offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The JaXon have a pool?
Yes, The JaXon has a pool.
Does The JaXon have accessible units?
No, The JaXon does not have accessible units.
Does The JaXon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The JaXon has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for The JaXon?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Coventry Square
8630 Easton Commons Dr
Houston, TX 77095
The Alora
5500 El Camino del Rey St
Houston, TX 77081
City Gate at Champions
12811 Greenwood Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77066
Reserve at Windmill Lakes Apartments
9988 Windmill Lakes
Houston, TX 77075
Estates at Avenstar Apartments
10950 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77042
Skyhouse Main
1725 Main St
Houston, TX 77002
Thornbury
7055 Hollister St
Houston, TX 77040
Villas at Braeburn
9600 Braes Bayou Dr
Houston, TX 77074

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity