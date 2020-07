Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel in unit laundry Property Amenities conference room clubhouse 24hr gym pool yoga dogs allowed cats allowed business center elevator fire pit parking online portal pet friendly

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Claim your private corner of River Oaks at The James. Enjoy the urban panache of a premium mid-rise community that defines the streetscape of Houston's most desirable neighborhood. The Residences at The James offer ample living space and abundant convenience at every turn.