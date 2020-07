The Ivy River Oaks Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning in unit laundry ceiling fan fireplace granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities conference room clubhouse concierge gym pool lobby valet service yoga cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly bbq/grill car charging coffee bar fire pit internet access key fob access

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Step into the grand lobby of The Ivy and experience distinguished high-rise living. This is a place where your concierge greets you by name and your bartender knows your favorite drink. Friendly valets ensure our car is at your beck and call. All the city has to offer lies at your feet from a rooftop amenity deck. If you wish to discover all the defines the River Oaks Lifestyle, we invite you to be our guest.