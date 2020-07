Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar concierge dog park gym game room parking pool garage cats allowed 24hr maintenance bbq/grill courtyard fire pit internet access package receiving pool table

Our office is OPEN (by appointment only) and we are here for you! Contact us today to schedule a tour or take advantage of our online leasing options including virtual tours and live video chat. *** Welcome to Sommerall Station, a community of luxury apartments in Houston, Texas! Our six unique floor plans are complete with your urban must-haves, including upscale finishes, thoughtful features, and so much more. Just steps from your apartment, you will find two sparkling swimming pools, a resident lounge with game room, a convenient coffee bar, and a fully-equipped fitness center. Best of all, our professional, friendly management and maintenance teams will handle everything from service repairs to incoming packages.