Home
/
Houston, TX
/
San Marino
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:56 PM

San Marino

15255 Vintage Preserve Pkwy · (858) 240-8274
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15255 Vintage Preserve Pkwy, Houston, TX 77070

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2104 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 676 sqft

Unit 5208 · Avail. now

$1,665

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 849 sqft

Unit 5308 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,665

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 849 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1318 · Avail. now

$1,810

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1068 sqft

Unit 1409 · Avail. now

$1,865

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 1232 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,865

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from San Marino.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
business center
carport
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
conference room
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
media room
new construction
online portal
package receiving
pool table
smoke-free community
trash valet
Call today for reduced pricing!
\n
\n
Welcome to San Marino, Vintage Parks newest multifamily community! San Marino features unrivaled community amenities and stylish luxury apartment homes. Residents can enjoy the exclusive 24-hour fitness center with aromatherapy towel service, iMac net caf, chic social lounge with billiards table, and a designer coffee bar. Relax by the pool or enjoy the lavish spa, outdoor kitchen with gas grills, and verandas. Even your pets can be pampered at our apartments in Northwest Houston, TX with our spacious dog park and dog washing station. Luxury and convenience work in perfect harmony at San Marino.\n\nEach of our luxury Northwest Houston apartments were designed with residents in mind; choose between a studio, one, or two bedroom floor plan with walk-in closets, oversized soaking tubs, designer wood-style flooring, and spacious patios. The open-concept gourmet kitchens feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and custom cabinetry.\n\nWith a convenient location near the most prominent dining, shopping and entertainment in Northwest Houston, our Champions Houston apartment homes are the perfect combination of suburban luxury and urban flair. Our professional team prides itself on finding you the perfect apartment near Vintage Park. If you are looking for modern elegance in Northwest Houston, look no further than San Marino apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60
Deposit: $200 (1 bedroom), $300 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $175 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $25 valet trash
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $20-$30
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Parking Details: Detached garage $75-$100 monthly.
Storage Details: Storage units available $45-$65

Frequently Asked Questions

Does San Marino have any available units?
San Marino has 21 units available starting at $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does San Marino have?
Some of San Marino's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is San Marino currently offering any rent specials?
San Marino is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is San Marino pet-friendly?
Yes, San Marino is pet friendly.
Does San Marino offer parking?
Yes, San Marino offers parking.
Does San Marino have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, San Marino offers units with in unit laundry.
Does San Marino have a pool?
Yes, San Marino has a pool.
Does San Marino have accessible units?
Yes, San Marino has accessible units.
Does San Marino have units with dishwashers?
Yes, San Marino has units with dishwashers.

