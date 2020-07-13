All apartments in Houston
Residences 2727
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:06 AM

Residences 2727

2727 Elmside Dr · (856) 369-3274
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2727 Elmside Dr, Houston, TX 77042
Westchase

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 435 · Avail. Sep 4

$970

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 623 sqft

Unit 224 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,160

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 716 sqft

Unit 312 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,160

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 716 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 244 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,340

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1054 sqft

Unit 243 · Avail. now

$1,340

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1054 sqft

Unit 130 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,340

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1130 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Residences 2727.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
gym
pool
hot tub
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
parking
pet friendly
cc payments
concierge
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Gracious, gorgeous and elegantly appointed, Residences 2727 offers an elegant lifestyle for Houston residents who enjoy apartment living at its finest. This beautifully designed apartment community makes every day feel truly luxurious. Offering one and two-bedroom apartments to choose from, in a variety of floor plans, there’s something here to please even the most discerning resident. Apartments here come with a variety of appealing details that add to the elegant feel, including cherry wood cabinets, granite countertops, separate standalone showers, spa bathrooms with large soaking tubs, lofty 10’ ceilings with crown molding and include a washer and dryer in every home. This truly beautiful apartment community also offers a variety of amenities that are made to appeal to an upscale, professional clientele. Residents can enjoy concierge services 24 hours a day, a private lounge and social area, club quality athletic facility, outdoor living area with kitchen and multi-level garage parking.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds. Vet records and photo required.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Residences 2727 have any available units?
Residences 2727 has 10 units available starting at $970 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Residences 2727 have?
Some of Residences 2727's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Residences 2727 currently offering any rent specials?
Residences 2727 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Residences 2727 pet-friendly?
Yes, Residences 2727 is pet friendly.
Does Residences 2727 offer parking?
Yes, Residences 2727 offers parking.
Does Residences 2727 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Residences 2727 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Residences 2727 have a pool?
Yes, Residences 2727 has a pool.
Does Residences 2727 have accessible units?
No, Residences 2727 does not have accessible units.
Does Residences 2727 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Residences 2727 has units with dishwashers.
