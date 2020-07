Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly alarm system bbq/grill cc payments coffee bar conference room courtyard dog park e-payments fire pit internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving trash valet

Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. Raveneaux is a pet-friendly community featuring spacious one bedrooms, comfy two-bedrooms, and roomy three-bedrooms. Youll love your homes master bath with garden tub, oversized walk-in closets, and designer finishes like custom cabinetry, crown molding, and mirrored accent wall. All the perks come standard, including our resort-inspired pool, fitness club, Luxer One Package Lockers, and newly renovated clubhouse with multiple lounges and business center. This all comes with the simplicity of online service requests, paperless payments, and 24-hour maintenance response.