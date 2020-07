Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard elevator gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly guest suite yoga

Experience exceptional living at Pearl @ the MIX! This luxury community is ideally located in the heart of Midtown, and is just a short walk to great dining and entertainment hot spots. Enjoy custom features in our studios, one, and even our two bedroom homes. The simplistic island kitchens with stainless steel appliance packages, are sure to find you feeling excited about calling this your retreat. Quartzite counter-tops in the kitchens and bathrooms will be an eye catcher for your company. Laundry will be much easier as each apartment home has full size washer and dryers for your convenience. Relax with friends in a cabana at our resort style pool while enjoying the convenience of having your own personal TV in each cabana that is programmed to the remote in your home. Whether you are lounging with a friend or grilling some glorious food, the courtyard area will be a place to find energy and meet new friends. Workout in our 24 hour, two story athletic club that is complete with a ...