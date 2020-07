Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard internet cafe elevator gym pool bbq/grill internet access sauna cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center cc payments e-payments hot tub media room

Designed with You in MindMontierra Apartments take luxury to the next level with unique European-inspired architecture and amenities like our two-story fitness center, social lounge, and resort-style lap pool with grilling stations. At our Houston Galleria apartments, enjoy the timeless atmosphere of lush courtyards with waterscape features. Spacious floor plans with the latest contemporary finishes give you style and comfort for your lifestyle. At Montierra Apartment Homes you can indulge, relax, and take advantage of fabulous amenities all within reach of the notable Houston Galleria area.