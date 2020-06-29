All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:05 AM

Mainstream Apartments

3000 Murworth Dr · (201) 571-6091
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3000 Murworth Dr, Houston, TX 77025
Braeswood Place

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 108 · Avail. Oct 8

$800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 678 sqft

Unit 1112 · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 678 sqft

Unit 1107 · Avail. Aug 8

$800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 678 sqft

See 26+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1816 · Avail. Aug 8

$975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 846 sqft

Unit 1009 · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 846 sqft

Unit 1801 · Avail. Jul 25

$975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 846 sqft

See 14+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mainstream Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
online portal
Delivering the finest apartments in Houston, Texas, Mainstream Apartments is a charming community that provides its residents with an ideal foundation for a comfortable lifestyle. Proudly supplying housing to those seeking apartment homes in the Southern metropolis of Houston, Texas, Mainstream Apartments boasts spacious one and two-bedroom floor plans complete with all of the modern amenities you would expect with a maintenance-free lifestyle. In your spacious apartment, you will find everything you need to lead a comfortable way-of-life. Outside of your apartment, our community amenities prove to be just as impressive: take a dip in our gorgeous, resort-style swimming pool, sweat out the stress of your day in our exercise room, or wrap up some work over the weekend in our professional business center. Comfort, convenience, and outstanding customer service are all available to you once you become a resident of Mainstream Apartments. Schedule a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 Per Applicant
Deposit: $250
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mainstream Apartments have any available units?
Mainstream Apartments has 46 units available starting at $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Mainstream Apartments have?
Some of Mainstream Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mainstream Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Mainstream Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mainstream Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Mainstream Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Mainstream Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Mainstream Apartments offers parking.
Does Mainstream Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Mainstream Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Mainstream Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Mainstream Apartments has a pool.
Does Mainstream Apartments have accessible units?
No, Mainstream Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Mainstream Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mainstream Apartments has units with dishwashers.
