Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub garbage disposal microwave oven refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage package receiving cats allowed bbq/grill fire pit hot tub internet access internet cafe key fob access online portal trash valet

Located in Rice Village, we are minutes from Houston’s best arts, entertainment, dining and shopping. District at Greenbriar’s location offers convenient access to the Museum District and West University. Featuring spacious apartment homes with high-end appliances and community amenities including a state-of-the-art fitness center, resort-style pool with lap lane and Zen garden. We are a pet-friendly and have an on-site dog park. The District at Greenbriar is located within walking distance to Rice University and just three miles from Texas Medical Center.We are dedicated to assisting you in finding a new home using the manner in which you are most comfortable. We currently offer virtual and social distanced, in-person tours by appointment as well as 360 degree virtual tours of select apartment homes in the gallery on our website. Contact us to schedule a tour option with a leasing consultant.