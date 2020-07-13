Chateaux Dupre.

Lease Length: 3-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet (non-refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds. Breed restrictions apply (excluding service & companion animals).
Parking Details: Carport, Open lot.
Storage Details: Storage unit $25/month