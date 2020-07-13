All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:01 AM

Chateaux Dupre

7900 Locke Ln · (360) 248-4911
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7900 Locke Ln, Houston, TX 77063
Woodlake - Briar Meadow

Price and availability

VERIFIED 22 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 9221 · Avail. now

$855

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 9222 · Avail. now

$885

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 770 sqft

Unit 5015 · Avail. now

$915

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

See 26+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9440 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1093 sqft

Unit 9431 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,175

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 976 sqft

Unit 9034 · Avail. now

$1,275

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1064 sqft

See 14+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6806 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1258 sqft

Unit 5411 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1360 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Chateaux Dupre.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest suite
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Chateaux Dupre Apartments
in Houston, Texas

Welcome home to Chateaux Dupre Apartments! We offer the style of New Orleans that will make you feel as though you are in the middle of the French Quarter. See our inviting one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes, featuring fully-equipped kitchens, private patios or balconies, generous storage space and an open design, creating the ideal space for both relaxing and entertaining! Select units also include cozy fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups.

Enjoy our many outdoor amenities including a refreshing swimming pool. Our welcoming clubhouse features a fully-equipped fitness center and business center. For your convenience, we also offer an on-site laundry facility and off-street parking. Select a floorplan to take a walkthrough video tour, or call our friendly leasing staff today to schedule a personal tour of your new home at Chateaux Dupre Apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet (non-refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds. Breed restrictions apply (excluding service & companion animals).
Parking Details: Carport, Open lot.
Storage Details: Storage unit $25/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Chateaux Dupre have any available units?
Chateaux Dupre has 48 units available starting at $855 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Chateaux Dupre have?
Some of Chateaux Dupre's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Chateaux Dupre currently offering any rent specials?
Chateaux Dupre is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Chateaux Dupre pet-friendly?
Yes, Chateaux Dupre is pet friendly.
Does Chateaux Dupre offer parking?
Yes, Chateaux Dupre offers parking.
Does Chateaux Dupre have units with washers and dryers?
No, Chateaux Dupre does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Chateaux Dupre have a pool?
Yes, Chateaux Dupre has a pool.
Does Chateaux Dupre have accessible units?
No, Chateaux Dupre does not have accessible units.
Does Chateaux Dupre have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Chateaux Dupre has units with dishwashers.

