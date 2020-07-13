Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center carport clubhouse coffee bar gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill guest suite cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Chateaux Dupre Apartments

in Houston, Texas



Welcome home to Chateaux Dupre Apartments! We offer the style of New Orleans that will make you feel as though you are in the middle of the French Quarter. See our inviting one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes, featuring fully-equipped kitchens, private patios or balconies, generous storage space and an open design, creating the ideal space for both relaxing and entertaining! Select units also include cozy fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups.



Enjoy our many outdoor amenities including a refreshing swimming pool. Our welcoming clubhouse features a fully-equipped fitness center and business center. For your convenience, we also offer an on-site laundry facility and off-street parking. Select a floorplan to take a walkthrough video tour, or call our friendly leasing staff today to schedule a personal tour of your new home at Chateaux Dupre Apartments!