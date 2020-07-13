78 Apartments for rent in Richmond, TX with pool

Apartment List
1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
17 Units Available
Deseo At Grand Mission
19002 Mission Park Dr, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$948
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1259 sqft
Outdoor kitchen with grills and seating under pergola. Grassy dog park with trees, shade canopy. Comfortable homes with vinyl wood flooring and walk-in closets with every bedroom. Less than a half mile to Westpark Tollway.
1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
16 Units Available
Grand Mason at Waterside Estates
9900 S Mason Rd, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,088
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just off the Grand Parkway and within minutes of George Bush Park, Energy Corridor, and numerous stores and restaurants. Granite countertops and hardwood floors in all units. Media room, gym and pool on site.
1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
27 Units Available
Converse
Satori at Long Meadow
5830 Meadow Ranch Parkway, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,520
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1298 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1548 sqft
Welcome to Satori at Long Meadow Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Richmond, Texas. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:01pm
6 Units Available
Advenir At Grand Parkway
5555 Long Prairie Trace, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1312 sqft
Property offers a quiet setting, with coffee bar, pool, gym and dog park. Yet its close proximity to the Grand Parkway provides easy access to Katy, Sugar Land and Cinco Ranch. 1-3 bedrooms units available.
1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
22 Units Available
Encore Grand Mission
19221 Beechnut Rd, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from prime shopping, dining and entertainment venues, as well as award-winning schools. One-, two- and three-bedroom units available. Residents have access to clubhouse, gym, internet cafe, pool, outdoor grill and dog park.
1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
15 Units Available
Cortland Sugar Land
5200 Point West Circle, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,066
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,843
1328 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern, updated community. Near public transportation, parks and schools. Resort-like pool, communal game room. Updated interiors with open floor plans and modern kitchens. Lots of green space.
1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
21 Units Available
Allora Bella Terra
12240 Bella Terra Center Way, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$916
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,682
1525 sqft
Gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Onsite amenities include clubhouse, internet cafe, media room, pool and gym. Located next to Highway 99 and Westpark Tollway. Near Katy Mills Mall and Shoppes of Bella Terra.
1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
24 Units Available
Palms at Cinco Ranch
23600 FM 1093, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,044
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,969
1467 sqft
Prime location near Grand Parkway, close to La Centerra, Katy Mills Mall and CityCentre. Enjoy a 24-hour fitness center, Cycle Studio, Puptown dog park, tanning salon and more. Apartments feature nine-foot ceilings and huge closets.
1 of 56

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
27 Units Available
Lakemont
Cortland Lakemont
7115 S Mason Rd, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,897
1263 sqft
Luxury one-, two- and three-bedroom units have gourmet kitchens with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Gym, pool and dog park on site. Its prime location offers easy access to the Houston-Woodlands-Sugar Land area.
1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:23pm
8 Units Available
Waterside at Mason
1901 Waterside Village Dr, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1181 sqft
In-unit laundry, granite countertops, walk-in closets and patios. Community amenities include elevator, garage, fitness center, game room, media room, parking and clubhouse. Pet-friendly with a dog park.
1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
17 Units Available
Grand Fountain
23702 FM 1093, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,035
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1413 sqft
Community amenities include a clubhouse, gated access, and a fitness center. Apartments include dining areas, bathtubs, and built-in desks and shelves. Located off Grand Parkway and Westpark Tollway.
1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
19 Units Available
Arium Wildwood
22155 Wildwood Park Rd, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$954
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1380 sqft
With easy access to I-69, ARIUM Wildwood Apartments offer one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Each unit features air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer in the unit, and designer interiors.
1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
129 Units Available
Haven at Bellaire
20220 Bellaire Boulevard, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,080
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1180 sqft
Now leasing for September move in! Come home to Haven at Bellaire, featuring brand-new apartments in Richmond, Texas! With one and two-bedroom floor plans, modern finishes and unparalleled amenities, you will find the ultimate living experience at
1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
12 Units Available
Villas at River Park West
21811 Wildwood Park Rd, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$916
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1095 sqft
Welcome to The Villas at River Park West! Situated southwest of Houston on the outskirts of the flourishing city of Sugar Land, Texas, The Villas at River Park West offers luxury living in one and two bedroom open-concept floor plans.
1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
8 Units Available
Westwood Village
1217 Westwood Dr, Rosenberg, TX
1 Bedroom
$879
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$979
900 sqft
Granite countertops, ceiling fans, private patios/balconies. Dog and cat friendly. Clubhouse and gym. Tenants have access to pool, outdoor living space with pergola and playground.
1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
11 Units Available
3101 Place
3101 Vista Dr, Rosenberg, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,030
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1384 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with large living rooms, walk-in closets and crown molding as well as private patio/balconies. Community features a fitness center and swimming pool.
1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:07pm
7 Units Available
Briarstone
4719 Reading Rd, Rosenberg, TX
Studio
$950
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,131
900 sqft
We invite you to discover Briarstone Apartment Homes, one of Rosenberg's premier apartment communities offering true value for your way of living.
1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 06:51am
4 Units Available
Fountains of Rosenberg
3419 Fountains Dr, Rosenberg, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,379
1156 sqft
Just off I-69 in Rosenberg, minutes to George Bush Park and Gordon Ranch. Multiple floor plans with features including safety blinds, gourmet kitchens and premium carpet.
1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
36 Units Available
New Territory
Broadstone New Territory
5555 New Territory Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1353 sqft
Modern homes with in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. E-payments for resident convenience. Enjoy tennis, swimming and volleyball on site. Easy access to Grand Pkwy. Near Sugarland Memorial Park.
1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
32 Units Available
Telfair Lofts
7500 Branford Place, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,063
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,527
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Family-friendly, resort-style community. Residents able to unwind outdoors in the verandas and spa. Minutes away from 4 major shopping centers
1 of 54

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
137 Units Available
Springs at Summer Park
7210 Reading Road, Rosenberg, TX
Studio
$950
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,187
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,384
1120 sqft
Convenience and flexibility are key when you're looking for a new apartment. Springs at Summer Park caters to that desire with our luxury studio, 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments located in Rosenberg, Texas near Richmond & Sugar Land.
1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
14 Units Available
Regency at First Colony
225 Fluor Daniel Dr, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,106
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Abundant counter and cabinet space in the kitchens and bathrooms. Tropical pool with fountains and palm trees. Gas grills and shaded picnic areas. Less than a mile to I-69/Southwest Freeway.
1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
8 Units Available
Echelon on 99
19400 W Bellfort, Pecan Grove, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,200
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,739
1395 sqft
Luxurious units include fireplace, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Located right off Highway 99 to give easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment and the Energy Corridor. Gym, coffee bar, pool and hot tub on site.
1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
2 Units Available
Carriage Glen
1811 City Hall Dr, Rosenberg, TX
1 Bedroom
$839
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
987 sqft
In the Houston suburb of Rosenberg, these apartment homes feature a pool, walk-in closets, wood-burning fireplaces and washers and dryers. Convenient to Highways 36 and 59.

July 2020 Richmond Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Richmond Rent Report. Richmond rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Richmond rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Richmond rents increased over the past month

Richmond rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but are down moderately by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Richmond stand at $1,001 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,225 for a two-bedroom. Richmond's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Houston Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Richmond over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Houston metro for which we have data, 9 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pasadena has the least expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,020; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.3%.
    • Sugar Land has the most expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,534; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Richmond rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Richmond, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Richmond is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Texas have varied, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.2% in Dallas whereas rents have fallen 0.1% in Austin.
    • Richmond's median two-bedroom rent of $1,225 is slightly above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Richmond fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Las Vegas (+0.6%), and Memphis (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Richmond than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Richmond.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Houston
    $840
    $1,030
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Pasadena
    $830
    $1,020
    0
    1.3%
    Pearland
    $1,100
    $1,350
    -0.5%
    -0.3%
    League City
    $1,210
    $1,480
    0.4%
    -1.2%
    Sugar Land
    $1,250
    $1,530
    -0.8%
    -1.4%
    Baytown
    $870
    $1,070
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    Missouri City
    $1,170
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Conroe
    $890
    $1,090
    -0.1%
    -0.6%
    Spring
    $1,120
    $1,370
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Galveston
    $890
    $1,080
    0.2%
    -0.3%
    Texas City
    $900
    $1,100
    0
    0.4%
    Rosenberg
    $840
    $1,030
    0.3%
    -3.1%
    Lake Jackson
    $770
    $940
    0.1%
    -3.8%
    Stafford
    $1,020
    $1,240
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    Humble
    $1,050
    $1,280
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Richmond
    $1,000
    $1,220
    0.1%
    -1%
    Tomball
    $1,000
    $1,230
    0.3%
    1.8%
    Webster
    $1,000
    $1,230
    0.1%
    -1.4%
    Magnolia
    $970
    $1,180
    0.4%
    -1.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

