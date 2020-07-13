/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:34 PM
131 Apartments for rent in La Porte, TX with pool
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:30pm
15 Units Available
Gateway Grove
316 2nd St, La Porte, TX
1 Bedroom
$680
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$759
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$879
900 sqft
Close to Atkinson Island Wildlife Park, Morgan's Point and Sylvan Beach. Pet-friendly property includes parking, gym and pool. One-, two- and three-bedroom units available. Apartments have large closets, pantry and private balcony or patio.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
7 Units Available
College View Apartments
3333 Luella Blvd, La Porte, TX
1 Bedroom
$969
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1105 sqft
Stunning, resort-like setting with large pool and sundeck. Spacious layouts and open floor plans. Lovely, well-maintained apartments. On-site pool, garden area and fitness center. Minutes from area attractions and parks.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
21 Units Available
The Plaza at San Jacinto
3331 Luella Blvd, La Porte, TX
1 Bedroom
$959
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from the Sam Houston Parkway and Texas waterfront. Attractive 1-3 bedroom units featuring eat-in kitchens, walk-in closets and private patios. Residents enjoy full access to a clubhouse, swimming pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
323 Units Available
Domain at Morgan's Landing
3300 Bay Area Blvd., La Porte, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
1585 sqft
This is the new face of La Porte: an all-inclusive, luxury apartment community in La Porte, Texas where residents engage in every moment and experience life as it should be…in living color.
Results within 5 miles of La Porte
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
45 Units Available
Preserve at Baywood
8300 Red Bluff Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,049
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1164 sqft
Stylish homes with designer track and pendant lighting. Kitchens with ample counter space, wooden cabinetry. Pool with sun shelf. Grassy dog park with agility equipment, pergola for shade.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
27 Units Available
Casa Palmas
3500 Red Bluff Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$810
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,155
1200 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature kitchen pantry, shower and tub combo, and spacious walk-in closets. Community includes open courtyard, playground and pool. Located close to Sam Houston Tollway and Pasadena Freeway for commuters.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
17 Units Available
Villages at Parktown
500 W Pasadena Blvd, Deer Park, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,106
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,130
1231 sqft
Courtyards with grill areas and walking paths shaded by mature trees. Olympic-sized pool and spacious hot tub. Convenient living with online rent payments, on-site management, and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
14 Units Available
The Broadwater
5045 Crenshaw Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents live on beautifully landscaped grounds with an extraordinary staff. Casual yet exquisite apartments that have access to many amenities such as a resort-style pool, a billiards room, and a pet play park. Conveniently located to maximize the Pasadena experience.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 12:18pm
$
21 Units Available
Cedar Ridge
2900 W Baker Rd, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$779
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
906 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally situated just off Highway 330 and near Willow Creek Shopping Center. Floor plans feature fully equipped gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, wood-burning fireplaces, and private patios. Residents' portal for online rent payments and maintenance requests.
Verified
1 of 62
Last updated July 13 at 12:18pm
$
42 Units Available
The Towers Seabrook
3300 Towers Blvd, Seabrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,593
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,119
1534 sqft
Luxurious units offer concierge lifestyle in seaside community. Internet cafe, tanning bed, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Swimming pool with community area for BBQs and hanging out.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
22 Units Available
Bar Harbor Apartments
2601 North Repsdorph Road, Seabrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$760
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
946 sqft
Located in the heart of Clear Lake with close proximity to the water and Kemah Boardwalk. Newly renovated units feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and fireplace. Pool, gym and heated spa. 24-hour concierge.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
22 Units Available
The Boulevard at Deer Park
401 W Pasadena Blvd, Deer Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,252
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,893
1384 sqft
YOUR TOUR OPTIONS: We are offering in-person tours or live video tours (e.g. FaceTime or Duo) by appointment only. We also have pre-recorded tours of many popular floor plans on our community website and Facebook page.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
51 Units Available
Ashmore
4201 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring, glass tile backsplash and more. Located close to San Jacinto College Central and Ellington Airport. Community features playground, fitness center and sports courts.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
9 Units Available
Avery at Deer Park
401 McDermott St, Deer Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$910
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,171
1103 sqft
Beautiful brick apartments surround a crystal-clear pool. Residents receive high-class amenities like trash valet, walk-in closets, an on-site clubhouse and in-unit fireplaces. Located minutes from Parktown Center East and within walking distance of Abshier Stadium.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
27 Units Available
Crenshaw Grand Apartments
5400 Crenshaw Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,195
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
958 sqft
Imagine living near Clear Lake and downtown Houston. Get the best of both at Crenshaw Grand in Pasadena. This new pet-friendly community offers 1-2 bedrooms with granite counters, hardwoods, in-unit laundry and more.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
19 Units Available
Raintree
3300 Rollingbrook St, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$675
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable homes with plush carpeting and a patio/balcony. Residents get access to a clubhouse, game room, and tennis court. Beat the heat in the pool. Near Pirates Bay Waterpark. Minutes from I-10.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:11pm
5 Units Available
Cedar Bluff
5930 Red Bluff Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$810
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Cedar Bluff where you will want to call our 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans My Home.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
The Wilshire at Deer Park
335 E San Augustine St, Deer Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1100 sqft
Large pool with tanning deck and lounge chairs. Fitness center with cardio equipment. Numerous closets throughout every floor plan.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
12 Units Available
Oak Run Manor Apartments
4100 Vista Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
886 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Substance and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at Oak Run Manor.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 12:11pm
1 Unit Available
The Inverness
907 N Pruett St, Baytown, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
716 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Inverness in Baytown. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
11 Units Available
Willow Springs
3402 Preston Ave, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$924
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1100 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Tucked away from all the hustle, yet close to all your needs is where you'll find Willow Springs.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
12 Units Available
Regatta Bay Apartment Homes
2555 Repsdorph Rd, Seabrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$964
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Set Your Sails Towards Regatta Bay! Regatta Bay Apartments offers spacious one, two, and three bedroom floor plans and were designed with your needs in mind.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 7 at 09:21pm
16 Units Available
Park at Fairmont
6060 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,070
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located at southeast corner of Fairmont Parkway and Sam Houston Tollway. Park at Fairmont offers seven floor plans in 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments with hardwoods, balconies, in-unit laundry, lush landscaping, pool and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
10 Units Available
The Life at Bay Pointe
2500 E James Ave, Baytown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$865
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,055
1246 sqft
Located just a short distance from the Marina and Water Front District and Lee College. Flexible lease options for students. Two swimming pools, fitness center, laundry facility and volleyball court.
Similar Pages
La Porte 1 BedroomsLa Porte 2 BedroomsLa Porte 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLa Porte 3 BedroomsLa Porte Accessible Apartments
La Porte Apartments with BalconyLa Porte Apartments with GarageLa Porte Apartments with GymLa Porte Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLa Porte Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TX
Humble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXDeer Park, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXAngleton, TX