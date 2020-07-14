Sign Up
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:05 AM
Bella Springs Townhomes
1550 Blalock Rd
·
(858) 943-2120
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
1550 Blalock Rd, Houston, TX 77080
Spring Branch Central
Price and availability
VERIFIED 5 MIN AGO
2 Bedrooms
Unit 18-217 · Avail. now
$930
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft
Unit 4-140 · Avail. Jul 31
$930
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft
Unit 2-115 · Avail. now
$930
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft
See 13+ more
See all Floor Plans
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bella Springs Townhomes.
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
carport
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
Come Experience Premier Townhome Living in the Heart of Spring Branch
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length:
12 months
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee:
$35 per applicant
Deposit:
$200 (1 bedroom), $300 (2 bedroom)
Additional:
Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
fee:
$300 per pet
limit:
2 pets maximum
restrictions:
Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details:
Surface lot: included in lease (unreserved), $30/month (reserved); Carport: $40/month.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does Bella Springs Townhomes have any available units?
Bella Springs Townhomes has 16 units available starting at $930 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does Bella Springs Townhomes have?
Some of Bella Springs Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is Bella Springs Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Bella Springs Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bella Springs Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Bella Springs Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Bella Springs Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Bella Springs Townhomes offers parking.
Does Bella Springs Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bella Springs Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bella Springs Townhomes have a pool?
Yes, Bella Springs Townhomes has a pool.
Does Bella Springs Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Bella Springs Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Bella Springs Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bella Springs Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
