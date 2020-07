Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning hardwood floors garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area carport dog park gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage internet access trash valet cats allowed hot tub package receiving

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. At Avana Cypress Estates, the exciting pulse of Houston is truly at your fingertips. You'll never need to travel far to take advantage of all the adventures the fourth largest city in the nation has to offer: restaurants, night life and entertainment are only minutes away. No matter if you are plotting an urban escape or want to dive head-first into nightlife, arts and entertainment, you will find plenty of adventures all within a short distance. When you do need to venture out and away, you'll find that our prime location just off the Sam Houston Tollway makes commuting a breeze.