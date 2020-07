Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Luxurious 3 bdrm rental with two car garage and FENCED IN BACK YARD. This one story beauty was built in 2011 and shows like a MODEL HOME. Wide Planked WOOD FLOORS grace the living room/study. Fabulous island kitchen with GRANITE COUNTERS and STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES opens to the living room, where a stone fireplace with mantle creates a cozy focal point. Even the master bathroom has luxurious finishes. Located in the heart of Cinco Ranch & zoned to Top Katy Schools!