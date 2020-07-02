All apartments in Houston
9850 Pagewood Lane

9850 Pagewood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9850 Pagewood Lane, Houston, TX 77042
Westchase

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Gorgeous, 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 1,520 ft2 townhouse in the near westside community of Westchase Forest. A super location with secured entry, minutes from Westheimer, Beltway 8, Energy Corridor, City Centre, and the Galleria. High ceilings, lots of windows. New carpet throughout!! Beautiful, large open space combines the dining area and the family room. Ornate fireplace, powder room down, with a private patio in front. Kitchen is tiled with plenty of counter tops and cabinet space. HUGE master bedroom up with itâs own fireplace and a luxurious attached bathroom and a large walk-in closet. The 2nd bedroom is also large and comes with itâs own full bathroom. Refrigerator included. 2 car attached garage. Alief ISD. Enjoy the community pool on those hot Houston summer days.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9850 Pagewood Lane have any available units?
9850 Pagewood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 9850 Pagewood Lane have?
Some of 9850 Pagewood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9850 Pagewood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9850 Pagewood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9850 Pagewood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9850 Pagewood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 9850 Pagewood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9850 Pagewood Lane offers parking.
Does 9850 Pagewood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9850 Pagewood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9850 Pagewood Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9850 Pagewood Lane has a pool.
Does 9850 Pagewood Lane have accessible units?
No, 9850 Pagewood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9850 Pagewood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9850 Pagewood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

