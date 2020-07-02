9850 Pagewood Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets pool fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool garage

Gorgeous, 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 1,520 ft2 townhouse in the near westside community of Westchase Forest. A super location with secured entry, minutes from Westheimer, Beltway 8, Energy Corridor, City Centre, and the Galleria. High ceilings, lots of windows. New carpet throughout!! Beautiful, large open space combines the dining area and the family room. Ornate fireplace, powder room down, with a private patio in front. Kitchen is tiled with plenty of counter tops and cabinet space. HUGE master bedroom up with itâs own fireplace and a luxurious attached bathroom and a large walk-in closet. The 2nd bedroom is also large and comes with itâs own full bathroom. Refrigerator included. 2 car attached garage. Alief ISD. Enjoy the community pool on those hot Houston summer days.