Houston, TX
97 Sidney St
97 Sidney St

97 Sidney Street · No Longer Available
Location

97 Sidney Street, Houston, TX 77003
Second Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Ask about our NO DEPOSIT and NO PET DEPOSIT programs we have available. Quarterly HVAC filter delivery included in rent as a special amenity. Gorgeous 3 story town home located in the heart of downtown. Harrisburg Bike and Hike Trail is outside the gate. Restaurants and bars all around the area no need to travel. Easy access to down town and all major freeways. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and washer and dryer are left for convenience. Walking closet for the master bedroom, gorgeous walking shower, separate tub, and double sink.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 97 Sidney St have any available units?
97 Sidney St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 97 Sidney St currently offering any rent specials?
97 Sidney St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 97 Sidney St pet-friendly?
No, 97 Sidney St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 97 Sidney St offer parking?
No, 97 Sidney St does not offer parking.
Does 97 Sidney St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 97 Sidney St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 97 Sidney St have a pool?
No, 97 Sidney St does not have a pool.
Does 97 Sidney St have accessible units?
No, 97 Sidney St does not have accessible units.
Does 97 Sidney St have units with dishwashers?
No, 97 Sidney St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 97 Sidney St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 97 Sidney St has units with air conditioning.

