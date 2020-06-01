All apartments in Houston
Last updated September 26 2019 at 7:15 AM

914 Coachlight Drive

914 Coachlight Drive · No Longer Available
Location

914 Coachlight Drive, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
Be the first to live in the stunningly remodeled home that's backyard opens to Terry Hershey Park. Massive open living dining space in main living area. The Game room has closets and is separated from living space so it could be used as huge 4th bedroom or kid's suit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 914 Coachlight Drive have any available units?
914 Coachlight Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 914 Coachlight Drive currently offering any rent specials?
914 Coachlight Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 914 Coachlight Drive pet-friendly?
No, 914 Coachlight Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 914 Coachlight Drive offer parking?
No, 914 Coachlight Drive does not offer parking.
Does 914 Coachlight Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 914 Coachlight Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 914 Coachlight Drive have a pool?
No, 914 Coachlight Drive does not have a pool.
Does 914 Coachlight Drive have accessible units?
No, 914 Coachlight Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 914 Coachlight Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 914 Coachlight Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 914 Coachlight Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 914 Coachlight Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

