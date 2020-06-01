914 Coachlight Drive, Houston, TX 77077 Eldridge - West Oaks
Amenities
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
Be the first to live in the stunningly remodeled home that's backyard opens to Terry Hershey Park. Massive open living dining space in main living area. The Game room has closets and is separated from living space so it could be used as huge 4th bedroom or kid's suit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
