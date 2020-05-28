9000 Bissonnet Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

BEAUTIFUL CONDO IN FRONT OF SPARKLING SWIMMING POOL IN COURT YARD. LIVING ROOM WITH WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE, HIGH CEILING, FRENCH DOORS TO BALCONY. The unit is vacant and ready for immediate move-in. This is a gated community with well maintained landscaping. The unit is recently renovated and includes fresh interior custom paint, all new ceramic tile flooring, updated bathroom and comes with ALL APPLIANCES including full size washer and dryer, fridge, stove, microwave and dishwasher. Very convenient location close to restaurants, shopping and Metro bus line. Easy access to 59, Beltway 8 and Loop 610. Come take a look today. Landlord is a Tx licensed realtor.