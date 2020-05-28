All apartments in Houston
9000 Bissonnet Street

9000 Bissonnet Street · No Longer Available
Location

9000 Bissonnet Street, Houston, TX 77074
Braeburn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
BEAUTIFUL CONDO IN FRONT OF SPARKLING SWIMMING POOL IN COURT YARD. LIVING ROOM WITH WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE, HIGH CEILING, FRENCH DOORS TO BALCONY. The unit is vacant and ready for immediate move-in. This is a gated community with well maintained landscaping. The unit is recently renovated and includes fresh interior custom paint, all new ceramic tile flooring, updated bathroom and comes with ALL APPLIANCES including full size washer and dryer, fridge, stove, microwave and dishwasher. Very convenient location close to restaurants, shopping and Metro bus line. Easy access to 59, Beltway 8 and Loop 610. Come take a look today. Landlord is a Tx licensed realtor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9000 Bissonnet Street have any available units?
9000 Bissonnet Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 9000 Bissonnet Street have?
Some of 9000 Bissonnet Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9000 Bissonnet Street currently offering any rent specials?
9000 Bissonnet Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9000 Bissonnet Street pet-friendly?
No, 9000 Bissonnet Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 9000 Bissonnet Street offer parking?
No, 9000 Bissonnet Street does not offer parking.
Does 9000 Bissonnet Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9000 Bissonnet Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9000 Bissonnet Street have a pool?
Yes, 9000 Bissonnet Street has a pool.
Does 9000 Bissonnet Street have accessible units?
No, 9000 Bissonnet Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9000 Bissonnet Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9000 Bissonnet Street has units with dishwashers.

