All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 8816 Scott St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
8816 Scott St
Last updated June 12 2019 at 5:49 PM

8816 Scott St

8816 Scott Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Sunnyside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8816 Scott Street, Houston, TX 77051
Sunnyside

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pet friendly
Clean and ready to move-in 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a spacious backyard! Carpeted living room and vinyl tile floor in bedrooms. Kitchen has cabinet space and tile flooring! Application Required, fair credit, no serious criminal history, no evictions/broken leases, income 3x rent. Pets are considered on a case by case basis & no pet deposit required/ only monthly pet fee- $44.. SECTION 8 WELCOME!! No Smoking. Don't Miss This One!! *Bonus amenity* $10/month includes air filter delivery every quarter that helps air quality and AC bills. No upfront pet deposit. Ask about our new NO UPFRONT security deposit available to those that qualify.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8816 Scott St have any available units?
8816 Scott St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 8816 Scott St currently offering any rent specials?
8816 Scott St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8816 Scott St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8816 Scott St is pet friendly.
Does 8816 Scott St offer parking?
No, 8816 Scott St does not offer parking.
Does 8816 Scott St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8816 Scott St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8816 Scott St have a pool?
No, 8816 Scott St does not have a pool.
Does 8816 Scott St have accessible units?
No, 8816 Scott St does not have accessible units.
Does 8816 Scott St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8816 Scott St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8816 Scott St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8816 Scott St has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Best Cities for Families 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Peppermill Place
8440 Easton Commons Dr
Houston, TX 77095
North Park
90 Northpoint Drive
Houston, TX 77060
Oak Grove
10770 Barely Ln
Houston, TX 77070
Sunrise at Briar Forest
14695 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Woodlake Townhomes
2600 Westerland Dr
Houston, TX 77063
La Casita
313 Sunnyside St
Houston, TX 77076
Greenway Court
3411 Cummins St
Houston, TX 77027
Scotland Yard
2250 Holly Hall St
Houston, TX 77054

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston