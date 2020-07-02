8816 Scott St

Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet Property Amenities accepts section 8 pet friendly

Clean and ready to move-in 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a spacious backyard! Carpeted living room and vinyl tile floor in bedrooms. Kitchen has cabinet space and tile flooring! Application Required, fair credit, no serious criminal history, no evictions/broken leases, income 3x rent. Pets are considered on a case by case basis & no pet deposit required/ only monthly pet fee- $44.. SECTION 8 WELCOME!! No Smoking. Don't Miss This One!! *Bonus amenity* $10/month includes air filter delivery every quarter that helps air quality and AC bills. No upfront pet deposit. Ask about our new NO UPFRONT security deposit available to those that qualify.