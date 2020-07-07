845 Augusta Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym parking playground pool guest parking tennis court

Ready for immediate occupancy. Covered assigned parking & plenty of guest parking. Sparkling Pool for Exercise, or Entertaining. No Flooding! Great location near YMCA, Kelsey Seybold, Medical building, shopping & restaurants. 5 minute walk Or Bike to Tanglewood Park W/Tennis Courts, Ball fields, Walking trails, playground, picnic area & Dog park. Quiet Gated complex W/Low HOA fees! Amazing Home with Beautiful easy carefree Stone plastic composite vinyl flooring throughout, upgraded version of engineered vinyl flooring. SPC rigid flooring is set apart from other types of vinyl flooring by its uniquely resilient core layer. This core is made from a combination of natural limestone powder! Home is Freshly Painted! Family Area open to Casual Dining & Gourmet Kitchen! Gourmet Kitchen W/Gorgeous Quartz Counters, Under-Mount Sink, Swan Pull-out Kitchen Facet, Shaker White Cabinets & Tile Back-Splash! Beautiful Bathroom W/Shaker Cabinets, Quartz Counter & More! Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer!