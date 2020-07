Amenities

hardwood floors garage microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Walkable, mature neighborhood on bus route to the Medical Center and just a short walk to NRG Stadium. Curently zoned to Bellaire HS with easy access to Rice University. Warm, wood floors, lovely kitchen with fridge & microwave, and a comfy sunroom overlooking a HUGE BACKYARD (doggie-perfect!). Will consider 6-month rental but prefers one year or long-term. Roommates welcome.