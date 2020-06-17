All apartments in Houston
Last updated February 5 2020 at 6:05 PM

8052 Parker Road

8052 Parker Rd · No Longer Available
Location

8052 Parker Rd, Houston, TX 77078
East Houston

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
concierge
online portal
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
concierge
online portal
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1200910?source=marketing

*** HALF OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT!!! ***

*** NOW ACCEPTING SECTION 8***

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Quarterly Pest Control

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!

-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $1250
Security Deposit: $1050
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1140
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central electric
Cooling: Central electric
Appliances: Stove/Range, Dishwasher

Extras: Take a look at this 1 story house and be the first to live in it! Spacious property with an open floor plan. This beauty comes with 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 roomy full baths! The broad kitchen has more than enough cabinets and some counter space. From the spacious living area, you can see from the kitchen. Very well lighted and gorgeous recently installed floors. Don't wait. SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!

Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8052 Parker Road have any available units?
8052 Parker Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8052 Parker Road have?
Some of 8052 Parker Road's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and concierge. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8052 Parker Road currently offering any rent specials?
8052 Parker Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8052 Parker Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8052 Parker Road is pet friendly.
Does 8052 Parker Road offer parking?
No, 8052 Parker Road does not offer parking.
Does 8052 Parker Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8052 Parker Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8052 Parker Road have a pool?
No, 8052 Parker Road does not have a pool.
Does 8052 Parker Road have accessible units?
No, 8052 Parker Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8052 Parker Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8052 Parker Road has units with dishwashers.

