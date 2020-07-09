7803 Clarewood Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible game room parking pool garage hot tub

Fully updated home in this treeline Sharptown Estate community. 4 bedrooms, 3 and half baths two story home, 2 Bedrooms downstair, Master bedrrom down. Two bedrooms up with big game room. All floor are upgrade tile and laminate. House with Newer two HVAC, Water heater, 4 years roof, replastered pool. This beautiful home has huge remodeled ktn you'll love:Granite counter,s.s undermounted sink,goose neck faucets,gas range & oven,mircrowave,dishwasher,cabinets..all remodeled.All baths remodeled w cabinets.Sink,faucet shower/tub surround,toilets & light fixtures all rep'd.Huge bkyd w/sparkling pool & spa! Gated driverway, quiet neighborhood. minutes to Highway 59, 15 minutes to downtown, medical center, close to public transport, minutes to Asia town and restaurants. EASY TO SHOW. Move in now!!!