/
Houston, TX
/
7803 Clarewood Drive
Last updated May 6 2020 at 4:51 PM

7803 Clarewood Drive

7803 Clarewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7803 Clarewood Drive, Houston, TX 77036
Sharpstown

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Fully updated home in this treeline Sharptown Estate community. 4 bedrooms, 3 and half baths two story home, 2 Bedrooms downstair, Master bedrrom down. Two bedrooms up with big game room. All floor are upgrade tile and laminate. House with Newer two HVAC, Water heater, 4 years roof, replastered pool. This beautiful home has huge remodeled ktn you'll love:Granite counter,s.s undermounted sink,goose neck faucets,gas range & oven,mircrowave,dishwasher,cabinets..all remodeled.All baths remodeled w cabinets.Sink,faucet shower/tub surround,toilets & light fixtures all rep'd.Huge bkyd w/sparkling pool & spa! Gated driverway, quiet neighborhood. minutes to Highway 59, 15 minutes to downtown, medical center, close to public transport, minutes to Asia town and restaurants. EASY TO SHOW. Move in now!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7803 Clarewood Drive have any available units?
7803 Clarewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7803 Clarewood Drive have?
Some of 7803 Clarewood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7803 Clarewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7803 Clarewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7803 Clarewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7803 Clarewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 7803 Clarewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7803 Clarewood Drive offers parking.
Does 7803 Clarewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7803 Clarewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7803 Clarewood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7803 Clarewood Drive has a pool.
Does 7803 Clarewood Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 7803 Clarewood Drive has accessible units.
Does 7803 Clarewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7803 Clarewood Drive has units with dishwashers.

