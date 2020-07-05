All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 18 2019 at 11:52 AM

7637 Tully Street

7637 Tully Street · No Longer Available
Location

7637 Tully Street, Houston, TX 77016
East Little York

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

***NOW OFFERING HALF OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT!!!***

Price: $1495
Security Deposit: $1295
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1620
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances: Dishwasher Stove/Range Garbage Disposal

Extras: CHARMING HOME! This recently built home has so much to offer.. 3 bedrooms 2 baths, near lake and boat access, open concept living with large living room and dinning area, kitchen with more than enough counter and cabinet space, bedrooms with plenty of storage space, inviting colors and much more! APPLY TODAY! Still under construction, pictures are of model home.

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7637 Tully Street have any available units?
7637 Tully Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7637 Tully Street have?
Some of 7637 Tully Street's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7637 Tully Street currently offering any rent specials?
7637 Tully Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7637 Tully Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7637 Tully Street is pet friendly.
Does 7637 Tully Street offer parking?
No, 7637 Tully Street does not offer parking.
Does 7637 Tully Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7637 Tully Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7637 Tully Street have a pool?
No, 7637 Tully Street does not have a pool.
Does 7637 Tully Street have accessible units?
No, 7637 Tully Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7637 Tully Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7637 Tully Street has units with dishwashers.

